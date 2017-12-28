Extreme cold warning issued for Alberta Peace

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – An extreme cold warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Grande Prairie and the Alberta Peace.

The warning says extreme cold weather will continue for the rest of 2017 with the windchill making the temperatures feel more like minus 43 on Friday. The weather should improve on Saturday when the temperature is expected to reach a high of minus 12.

In the B.C. Peace, the weather will be cold, but not quite as bad as the Alberta Peace. The wind will make it feel like minus 40 on Thursday and Friday before it starts to warm up on Sunday to a high of minus 15.

See the full warning below:

4:23 AM MST Thursday 28 December 2017

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt

Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley

Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace

M.D. of Greenview near DeBolt

M.D. of Greenview near Little Smoky

M.D. of Greenview near O’Brien Prov. Park and Big Mtn Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Sturgeon Lake

M.D. of Greenview near Valleyview and New Fish Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Wapiti and Shuttler Flats Rec. Area

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues.

Another surge of cold arctic air into the province will maintain extreme cold conditions until Saturday.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.