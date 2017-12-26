Extreme cold temperature warnings in effect for much of Alberta

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Almost all of Alberta is under an extreme cold temperature warning with temperatures reaching minus 40 with the windchill.

In the B.C. Peace, the weather will be similar, but not quite as cold. The forecast for the rest of the week in Fort St. John will around minus 20, but later in the week, the temperature could drop to minus 30. The wind chill early in the week will make the temperature feel more like minus 30.

In Alberta, extremely cold temperatures are expected over most of central and northern Alberta Tuesday and Tuesday night. The frigid weather pattern will remain entrenched for the remainder of the week. In Grande Prairie, the windchill will make things feel more like minus 40.

Read the full weather warning below:

4:30 AM MST Tuesday 26 December 2017

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt

Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley

Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace

M.D. of Greenview near DeBolt

M.D. of Greenview near Little Smoky

M.D. of Greenview near O’Brien Prov. Park and Big Mtn Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Sturgeon Lake

M.D. of Greenview near Valleyview and New Fish Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Wapiti and Shuttler Flats Rec. Area

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.

Extreme cold temperatures are expected over most of central and northern Alberta today and tonight. This frigid weather pattern will remain entrenched for the remainder of the week.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.