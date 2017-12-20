Evans elected School Board Chair

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River North School Board held its annual officer’s election at Monday’s meeting.

Erin Evans was voted as the new Board Chair and replaces Ida Campbell, who served as chair for the past two years. Campbell is the Board’s new Provincial Councillor Representative and the Alternate B.C. Public School Employers Association representative. Jaret Thompson will also be working double duty as the new Vice-Chair and BCPSEA Rep, while Candice Dow is the new Alternate Provincial Councillor Rep.

Trustees take these roles for an annual term, with the election typically happening at the end of the calendar year. This was the last meeting for SD 60 board members before the Christmas break. The next school board meeting is scheduled for January 29th, 2018.