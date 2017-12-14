Environmentalist says New Brunswick climate plan lacks incentives

FREDERICTON — An environmental group in New Brunswick says the province’s plan to combat climate change offers no incentive for motorists to reduce the amount of fuel they burn.

Lois Corbett, executive director of the Conservation Council of New Brunswick, says a fund being created by the provincial government isn’t large enough to make the kinds of changes needed to protect the environment.

The government has unveiled details of its carbon-pricing plan, which includes redirecting some of the existing tax on gasoline and diesel to a climate change fund, rather than increasing the amount consumers pay at the pumps.

The federal government says the provinces must collect the equivalent of $10 on every tonne of carbon in 2018, rising to $50 per tonne in 2022.

New Brunswick Environment Minister Serge Rousselle says 2.3 cents per litre of the 15.5 cents per litre provincial tax on gasoline will go to a climate change fund next year, rising to 11.64 cents per litre in 2022, while the amount for diesel will be slightly higher.

He says that revenue and a levy on large industrial emitters will be used to pay for a variety of incentives aimed at combating climate change.

