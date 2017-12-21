Elks Speedskating members entering busy stretch of the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Things are getting busy for the Fort St. John Elks Speedskating Club.

The club just recently completed a testing event last week at the Pomeroy Sports Centre. Earlier this month they participated in the B.C. speedskating Academy’s final session in Calgary where they got some tips from former Olympic speedskaters.

A number of skaters will be heading to Calgary for Canada Cup #2, which is being combined with the Canadian Olympic trials for the upcoming 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, and runs from January 4th to 9th. The team will then head home for competition in Fort St. John for the B.C. Long Track Provincials on January 20th and 21st. The team then competes in the Canada Cup #3 and Junior Championships from February 3rd to 5th.

“It’s been a very busy schedule,” said head coach Wim Cok. “There are a lot of big events between now and the beginning of February.”