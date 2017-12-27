ELC students raise nearly $10,000 for families in need

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Energetic Learning Centre students raised nearly $10,000 towards families in need in Fort St. John as part of their annual fundraiser.

The seventh such fundraiser saw students collect money in various ways throughout December for three families from each the Women’s Resource Society and the North Peace Pregnancy Care Centre. Everything from luncheons with homemade food, bake sales and collecting donations from local businesses and out of their own pockets.

In total, they raised nearly $10,000 which was then turned into pre-wrapped gifts, boxes of food and gift cards for each family member and individual families.

Every year we usually start with the kids and we put it all on the students,” said ELC teacher Sheldon Craig-Steele. “They take the time to figure out to buy gifts for these families and food for the duration of the month. We started out with providing for one family in 2010 and now we are up to six.”