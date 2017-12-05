Efforts continue to extinguish fire at Todd Energy well north of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Response crews are continuing to contain a fire at an oil and gas site owned by Todd Energy north of Fort St. John.

According to BC Oil and Gas Commission spokesman Phil Rygg, crews are continuing to work on extinguishing the fire, which erupted on Sunday. Rygg said that the first steps in this process are to safely remove the vehicles and equipment that were around the site at the time of the incident. He added that it could take several days to complete all necessary actions.

Rygg added that the Commission is continuing to monitor the situation, and ensure the safety of the public and protection of the environment are maintained. Contrary to initial reports, he added that one worker did sustain bruises when they were struck by debris during the initial incident.