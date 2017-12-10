FORT NELSON, B.C. – Freezing rain early Sunday morning has caused black ice and slippery sections on Highway 97 near Fort Nelson.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning that has now end for Fort Nelson early Sunday morning. Drivebc.ca, reports Highway 97 near Fort Nelson has black ice and slippery sections and freezing rain is possible Sunday night.

The forecast for Fort Nelson, Fort St. John and Dawson Creek says there is a risk of freezing overnight Sunday into Monday. The freezing rain is predicted to hit northern sections of the North Peace and into the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (Fort Nelson). The temperature could reach plus eight in Fort St. John with the wind gusting up to 60 km/h before noon.

Warm Weather Continues this Week

The unseasonably warm weather will continue this week. According to Environment Canada, Fort St. John could see a temperature of plus 12 on Monday and temperatures between plus four and plus eight during the rest of the week.

The temperature will start to cool down by next weekend.