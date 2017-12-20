DriveBC adds 40 new highway cams, including four along the Alaska Highway

TAYLOR, B.C. — The provincial government announced that residents now have more access to 40 new webcam views added to the DriveBC highway camera network.

Four new highway webcam views were added on Highway 97 in Taylor at the intersection with Pine Ave. The camera offers north, south, east and west views of the intersection, and can be found at this link: http://images.drivebc.ca/bchighwaycam/pub/html/dbc/819.html

“Planning ahead and checking conditions before hitting the road is important for safe travel, and the DriveBC network is a tremendous tool for drivers,” said Transportation Minister Claire Trevena. “These new webcams and views mean people have even more resources at their disposal, no matter where their travels take them, especially in the winter months.”

There are now nearly 700 highway webcam views at more than 380 locations throughout B.C.