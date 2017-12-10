 Denny Morrision finishes in fifth in the 1500m event at ISU World Cup

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – Fort St. John’s Denny Morrison finished in fifth at the ISU World Cup Long Track Speed Skating stage in Salt Lake City, U.S.A. Saturday.

Morrison skated to fifth place with a time of 1:42.92, in a race where Russia’s Denis Yuskov won in 1:41.02, beating the world record by two-hundredths of a second. Dutch skaters Koen Verweij and Thomas Krol followed in second and third spots.

“I wasn’t able to step on the podium in this really competitive field, but today was nonetheless another step forward,” said Denny Morrison. “I don’t know when was the last time I came up with a time of 1:42. I’m super happy with my time! But what makes me most happy is that I now have the feeling that I can do it again. I’m pretty sure that between now and the Olympics trials, I will be able to improve my opener and my overall time.”

“It’s pretty cool to be taking these small steps and earning these small victories as we approach the Olympics. Every small step forward I take now is an individual victory, but I feel that it is indicative of how much my team has done for me to get me back to this level.”

Canada will have three representatives in the men’s 1500m race at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics because two skaters ended up among the top 20 and another skated to one of the 16 other fastest times.

The remaining spots will be assigned at the 2018 Long Track Team Selections, set to take place January 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 at Calgary’s Olympic Oval.

The 1000m races, the men’s 5000m and the women’s 3000m are scheduled on Sunday, the last day of the Salt Lake City World Cup stage.

Racing is webcast live on the CBC Sports (http://www.cbc.ca/sports) and Radio-Canada Sports (http://ici.radio-canada.ca/) websites. Group B races will also be webcast this weekend at www.teamusa.org/US-Speedskating/News/Featured-News/2017/December/06/World-Cup-Salt-Lake-Live-Stream.