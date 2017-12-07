Deadline to register as a speaker at PTB Greyhound meeting is Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The deadline to register as a speaker at a Passenger Transportation Board public hearing in Fort St. John regarding Greyhound’s proposal to cease bus service in some parts of Northern B.C. is Friday.

At the end of August, Greyhound announced that it would apply with the board to cease operations on four routes: Prince George to Prince Rupert; Prince George to Valemount; Prince George to Dawson Creek; and Dawson Creek to Whitehorse. The company claims that ridership has declined on those routes by 51 percent in the last seven years. The company said that province-wide, it has seen ridership decrease by 46 percent in the same timeframe.

“Public meetings will allow the Passenger Transportation Board to hear directly from individuals and community representatives about their transportation use and how the proposed changes could affect them,” said Catharine Read, chair of the PT Board. “The Board will also hear directly from Greyhound about its passenger services and business model that relates to the application.”

More than 220 written comments and 1,700 form letter e-mails have been sent to the Board about Greyhound’s plan.

The hearings will be held on the following dates:

Prince George December 11, 2017

Terrace December 12, 2017

Smithers December 13, 2017

Fort. St. John December 14, 2017

The Board will issue its final decision early in 2018.