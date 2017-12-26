Dawson Creek RCMP looking for missing teen

December 26, 2017 Adam Reaburn News, Regional Comments Off on Dawson Creek RCMP looking for missing teen
The RCMP have released this photo of Madelyn Whyte.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are looking for the publics help to locate a missing 16-year-old.

Madelyn Whyte was reported missing to the Dawson Creek RCMP on Tuesday, December 26.  Whyte is believed to live what the RCMP call a high-risk lifestyle.  The RCMP have checked the locations where she is known to frequent, but haven’t been able to locate her at this time.

Madelyn Whyte is described as:

  • First Nations
  • 5 feet 2 inches tall
  • 130 pounds
  • Brown eyes

Anyone with information about Madelyn Whyte is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Comments

Have something you'd like to add? Read our comment policy by clicking here.