Dawson Creek RCMP looking for missing teen

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are looking for the publics help to locate a missing 16-year-old.

Madelyn Whyte was reported missing to the Dawson Creek RCMP on Tuesday, December 26. Whyte is believed to live what the RCMP call a high-risk lifestyle. The RCMP have checked the locations where she is known to frequent, but haven’t been able to locate her at this time.

Madelyn Whyte is described as:

First Nations

5 feet 2 inches tall

130 pounds

Brown eyes

Anyone with information about Madelyn Whyte is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.