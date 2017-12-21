Dawson Creek man to pay fine and have hunting license revoked after hunting illegally

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A Dawson Creek man won’t be able to get a hunting license for a year and a half and will need to pay a hefty fine after he was convicted of several hunting violations.

Blake Parker with the BC Conservation Officer Service said that officers were tipped off by a member of the public in November 2015 about some illegal hunting activity. Upon investigation, conservation officers discovered that 63 year-old Mark Carlson was found to have harvested a white-tailed deer on private property without the property owner’s permission. In addition, Parker said that officers uncovered that Carlson had lawfully shot and harvested an elk, but had not cancelled his species license, which is against provincial hunting laws.

Parker said that after charges were laid, the case was settled between the Crown and Carlson’s lawyer. Carlson was assessed a total fine of $1,725 and was handed an 18-month hunting license prohibition.

In a tweet, the Conservation Officer Service said that hunters need to ensure they obtain permission from the owner if plan to hunt on private land. A similar case was reported by CBC News earlier this month when four elk were killed in a farmer’s field near Hudson’s Hope.