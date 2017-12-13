Davies endorses de Jong in Liberal leadership race

BURNABY, B.C. – Former Finance Minister and BC Liberal leadership hopeful Mike de Jong officially received the backing of both Peace Region MLAs after Peace River North MLA Dan Davies announced his support.

“Mike de Jong is the best leadership candidate to walk in on day one and lead our party, hold the NDP accountable, and keep B.C.’s finance’s on track,” said Davies. “He is the candidate with the strongest vision of harnessing the benefits that come from a strong economy to invest in British Columbians. Mike has shown throughout his career he is a leader who delivers; he showed that this week as he led the fight to keep the Site C project moving forward.” “As a teacher, I know how education can change a child’s life. And I know how it can change a community and a province,” Davies said. “Mike’s always been a passionate advocate for education. His ideas mapped out in the leadership campaign will help the next generation build their careers and our province.”

Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier initially announced that he was running to be the party’s next leader in September, but withdrew in mid-October to officially back de Jong.

The BC Liberal Party will hold a leadership convention to announce the new leader on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018.