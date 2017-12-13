Crown counsel in Napoleon murder trial one of two new provincial court judge appointments

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The lawyer representing the Crown in the trial of Leon Wokeley, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Pamela Napoleon, won’t be working the case much longer.

Peter Whyte is one of two new provincial court judge appointments announced by the Office of the Attorney General today. He graduated from UBC’s School of Law with a Juris Doctor in 2005, and worked at the North Vancouver firm Lake Whyte LLP as a lawyer before joining the Public Prosecution Service of Canada as an agent prosecutor for close to a decade.

Whyte joined the BC Prosecution Service in 2015 as Crown counsel. The Ministry said that Whyte will be assigned to the Northern Region as a provincial court judge, effective January 2nd, 2018.

Whyte is currently serving as Crown counsel in the second-degree murder trial of Leon Wokeley, which is scheduled to resume on December 20th at 2:00 p.m. at the Fort St. John Law Courts.