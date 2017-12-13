Councillors scrap proposed moose mascot

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Councillors said getting confused with this media outlet led them to quash a recommendation from staff that a moose replace ‘Frozen John’ as the City’s new mascot.

In a vote by residents in October and November, nearly 46 percent voted in favour of replacing Frozen John with Gerry the Moose. The next-highest number of votes went to a fox, while others voted for a deer, sunshine, and a lightning bolt to be the new mascot. Ten percent of survey respondents said that Frozen John should be kept in his current position.

“I have trouble going forward with a moose as our mascot,” said Councillor Byron Stewart. “We have lots of confusion right now with Energeticcity.ca being confused as a City of Fort St. John website or Facebook page. They are connected directly with Moose FM. If we are going to have a moose and be the Energetic City then who is doing our marketing, Moose FM or us? The majority of the numbers say something else other than ‘moose.’ I am quite happy with Frozen John. I think we need to give him an update such as new clothes and a new coat of paint. He’s fun and identifiable with kids and the community.”

Mayor Lori Ackerman also mentioned that she’s also encountered the same confusion in the past, adding that Gerry the Moose is also the mascot for BC Parks.

Council agreed to defer the topic to staff to come up with new ideas on the matter and present them to Council at a later date.