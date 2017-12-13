Council preparing for 2020 B.C. Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The topic of the upcoming 2020 B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John was discussed at Monday’s City Council meeting.

City staff noted that the host organising committee should be meeting for the first time by the end of January.

“We are working with Jennifer Simpson [Executive assistant to the City Manager] as we speak to coordinate a January date for the council to meet,” said Director of Leisure Services Ross DeBoer.“We are hoping that December 22nd is the date that we hear back from nomination candidates for the committee. Councillors can be appointed to that committee in early January.”

The Committee is expected to feature:

one or two city councillors

School Board Chair and/or Trustee

a Parks and Recreation Department senior staff member

City Manager Dianne Hunter

two or three members of the community with broad representation. This could include a Chamber of Commerce President, cultural community representatives, a member of the Bid Committee, etc.

Council suggested that a staff member attend the upcoming Winter Games in Kamloops in February as a way to take notes on what things work well, and which don’t.

“Currently plans are in place to have someone from the city to attend the summer games,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman. “The [Whiskey Jack] Cross Country Ski group is sending someone down and we could do the same thing with the sports council to the Winter Games.”

Council will bring the topic back to the table at the next meeting in early January.