Construction of Parsnip River Bridge replacement starting in 2018

MACKENZIE, B.C. — The provincial government announced today that construction is scheduled to begin early next year to replace the Parsnip River Bridge on Highway 97 near Mackenzie.

The existing bridge that was built in 1953 will be replaced by a wider, open-top structure with no height restrictions and increased weight capacity, similar to the new bridge over the Salmon River north of Prince George. Additionally, approximately two kilometres of Highway 97 will be realigned to improve safety and provide better sight lines for drivers.

“Highway 97 North is used extensively as a corridor to transport people, supplies, services and finished products to job sites and to market,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena. “The new Parsnip River Bridge will be able to accommodate larger commercial vehicles and will provide a safer, more comfortable crossing for residents of the surrounding communities.”

Eiffage Innovated Canada Inc., from Burlington, Ont., was awarded the $18.5-million contract for the project, which is being jointly funded by the Province and the federal government.

Construction will start in early 2018, with the new bridge expected to be fully operational in the fall of 2019. Deconstruction of the old bridge will be completed by spring 2020. The replacement of the bridge was previously announced by the BC Liberal government nearly a year ago.