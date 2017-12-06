Condensate truck lost nearly its entire load in Alaska Highway jackknife crash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials with the Ministry of Environment said that a truck that flipped over on the Alaska Highway north of Wonowon on Monday evening lost nearly its entire load of hazardous materials.

According to the Ministry’s Spill Incidents website, the tank truck owned by RBS Bulk Systems was carrying 43 cubic metres of condensate in two compartments. When the truck jackknifed and rolled over, the tank’s integrity was breached resulting in the spillage of 38 cubic metres of condensate onto the highway. Condensate was observed running down the highway, entering a drain on the highway shoulder and running off into the ditch.

A B.C. Ministry of Environment spill response officer completed an initial site assessment, finding that there were no lower explosive limit readings in the immediate area of the truck. However, the road was closed for roughly 18 hours as the tank trailer was lying across the entire road surface.

A response contractor from Edmonton is in the process of cleaning up the spill. Ministry officials say that the impact to the ditch appears minimal at this time. The highway is currently reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.