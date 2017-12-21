Community Christmas Dinner taking place on Friday afternoon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Salvation Army is hosting its fourth annual Community Christmas Dinner on Friday.

The event drew 130 attendees last year, as staff and volunteers expect to see as many as 150 residents stop in for a turkey meal this year. “It’s an event that grows each year,” said Salvation Army Executive Director Cam Eggie. “It seems like more and more of the community stops in for a meal.”

Doors open at the Salvation Army’s Emergency Shelter located on 99th Avenue between the Alliance Church and Scotiabank at 1:00 p.m. and remain open until the last meal is served.