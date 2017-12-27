Community Christmas Dinner dishes out holiday cheer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army’s fourth annual Community Christmas Dinner was once again a success.

Hosted at the Emergency Shelter, 150 meals were prepared on Friday and gone around an hour after being plated for the public around 1:00 p.m. Eight volunteers many of which were first timers lent a hand for the event as well as a number of Salvation Army employees.

Community Christmas Dinner. Photo by Brady Ratzlaff. Emily Kitchin, Tammy Krab and Garry Teigland helping with plating food. Photo by Brady Ratzalff. Pumpkin Pie at the Communnity Christmas Dinner. Photo by Brady Ratzlaff.

The dinner was open to all members of the public and as expected the turnout didn’t disappoint. “For a lot of people this is their Christmas meal,” said Executive Director Cam Eggie. “We prepared enough food for 20 more dishes compared to 2016 when we made 130 plates. Once again it was all gone fairly quickly.”