Very Community Christmas Concert raises over $8,500 for Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first annual A Very Community Christmas Concert, presented by the Fort St. John Co-op raised over $8,500 for the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.

The two-night event, held earlier this week at the Pomeroy Hotel, featured music from the North Winds Community Band lead by Sabrina Brooks. The crowd was also treated to performances from Tom Cole, Kim & Karli of Scarlet Sway, Skyler Rowsell, Elysia Cruz, Steve Kennedy, Airik Clark and Luke and Jordyn Warriner.

To help get the donations started, the Fort St. John Co-op donated $1,000.

The surprise donation of the night came from Canlin Energy (formerly Centrica Energy). The company made a $5,000 donation to the cause.

The event was free to attend with a donation to the Fort St. John Women’s Society. The event wouldn’t have been possible without the support the Fort St. John Co-op, Callison Zuenert Law Corporation, Enbridge, Urban Systems, Eaglevision Video Production, the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre, Sound in Town and Moose FM.