Community Bridge hosting Coldest Night of the Year event in February

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Community Bridge is hosting the 2nd Annual Coldest Night of the Year event in February.

The event will once again feature a 2, 5, and 10-kilometre walk to raise money for the hungry, homeless and hurting in the community.

Children up to age 10 can participate for free, for youth aged 11-17 it’s $25 dollars or raise a minimum of $75 via pledges, participants 18 years of age and older must pay $25 dollars or raise a minimum of $150 via pledges. Fees increase to $40 on February 19th. A toque will be handed out to anyone who pays or raises money for the event.

The event gets underway at 4:00 p.m. on February, 24th at Northern Lights College. For more information or to register visit the Coldest Walk of the Year Facebook page.