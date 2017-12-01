Collision near Mile 98 of the Alaska Highway causing delays

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A collision Friday night near Mile 98 of the Alaska Highway is causing delays.

According to eyewitnesses in the area of the collision, the Highway is closed in both directions. Emergency crews are on the scene and attending to what appears to be a rolled propane truck.

Eyewitnesses also report the Alaska Highway is extremely slippery from Mile 95 to Wonowon.

If you’re in the area of the collision, let us know what you see, email news@moosefm.ca or send us a message through our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/energeticcity