Coffee with Council tonight in Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. – Councillors in Taylor will be hosting an informal meeting with the District’s residents tonight.

The District is hosting the meeting so that residents can speak with members of council about local issues in an informal, face-to-face manner. Among the topics that will be discussed are the District’s snow removal policies, the results of the recent traffic safety survey, and the development of Parcel Z.

Coffee with Council is scheduled to take place at the District Council Chambers on Thursday from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. For more information, call the Taylor District Office at (250) 789-3392.