City looking for alternative ways to increase voter turnout

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City councillors discussed the topic of voter turnout at Monday’s meeting.

The City has seen decreasing voter turnout in recent years, especially in last fall’s by-election that saw Lilia Hansen elected to Council. Just under 10 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in that by-election.

“We need to find a way where can do an online vote,” said Councillor Bruce Christensen. “There isn’t a lack of participation on social media from city residents. That’s the way we have to go.”

City staff suggested sending out monthly posters or pamphlets along with a water or energy bill via the mail, which was agreed to unanimously by council.

“We are going to have to get creative and think outside the box,” added Mayor Lori Ackerman. “If we think of something between now and the next election we will bring it forward just in case it requires some money to get it started.”