FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is going to be hosting a public hearing tonight regarding a proposal to build a liquor store and convenience store near the Fort St. John Hospital.

Back in October, the owner of On The Rocks submitted a proposal to move the On The Rocks liquor store from its current location at 105 avenue and 100 street and build a new convenience store on a vacant lot at the intersection of 86th St. and 112th Ave. City Council denied his application to have all properties zoned C-1, which the lot in question is zoned, amended to allow for a liquor store to be built.

However, the owner reapplied at the end of November to have the vacant lot spot-zoned to allow the liquor store to be built. Councillors agreed that the best course of action would be to hear from area residents about their thoughts on the proposal. The public hearing is scheduled to take place at Fort St. John City Hall at 6:00 this evening.