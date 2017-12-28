City hosting Christmas Tree Pick-up next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be doing their Christmas Tree Pick-up next Saturday.

For the last couple of years, residents within the city limits have had various community organizations collect none wanted real Christmas trees. The trees are transported to the Old Resource Centre Site behind the Pomeroy Sport Centre where the trees are put through the chipper for compost.

Residents wanting to take part are asked to leave their trees curbside by 8:00 a.m. on January 6th. A reminder that it’s just the tree being left for pickup (no decorations, tinsel or garland).

If residents miss the date, they can drop their trees off at the Old Resource Centre off January 7th to 15th between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. For more information contact the Visitor Centre at 250-785-3033.