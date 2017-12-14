City in early stages of preparation for 2018 Western Slo Pitch Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As the calendar nears the end of 2017, as the City begins to prepare to host the 2018 Slo Pitch National Mixed Western Canadian Slo Pitch Championships at Surerus Park.

The tournament will take place from June 29 – July 2, 2018, and see an estimated 400 players come to the Energetic City. An anticipated 25 teams from across Western Canada, including the Yukon and Northwest Territories, would compete in the first significant softball event in Fort St. John in 15 years.

The event is still in the planning stages but come next month preparation will ramp up. “January is when we are going to put a committee together and start running with it,” said Secretary Becky Pruden. “Right now we are talking with the city, trying to get what they require and what they want. We will be going full on come January.