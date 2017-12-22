Cindy Mohr stepping down as head of Association for Community Living

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John Association for Community Living executive director Cindy Mohr says she’ll be stepping down next year after nearly 20 years with the organization.

Mohr first started working with the Association as a board member, a position she held for three or four years. She then stepped into the executive director role in 2002, a position she has held since. Since then, the Association has increased its contract revenues by over $1 million per year, while Mohr has also overseen the creation of the Of The Vine fundraiser. The Association has also greatly increased its fundraising in the past 16 years.

Mohr is modest about her success with the organization, saying that her team deserves a great deal of the credit. “What I’m most proud of is the team that we have here,” said Mohr. “Over my time here, we’ve really worked on building a strong foundation of values and ethics. Being able to teach the community about who we are, what we do, and also the value of people with developmental disabilities.”

Mohr also pointed out that the community itself deserves its share of credit toward’s the Association’s success. “Communities are really embracing people with disabilities. In the past, people used to be in institutions and now due to community living movements, communities have really embraced the fact that people belong in communities and can contribute. I think as communities have become more educated and have welcomed people with developmental disabilities, then the program will just continue to grow from that.”

Mohr says that after she steps down, she’s not too sure what her plans are for the future, but that she’s excited to try something new and different. Mohr’s last day with the Association is March 31st, 2018.