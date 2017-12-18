Choir denied space to sing at Walmart and Totem Mall because of safety concerns

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A children’s choir has been denied the ability to sing Christmas carols at both the Totem Mall and the Walmart in Fort St. John because of concerns over the group’s safety.

According to CBC News, local singer Heidi Jones and others began carolling during their volunteer shifts for the Salvation Army’s Christmas kettle campaign in 2016, and said that donations increased dramatically when the group filled the air with music. This year Jones, who is the director of the Alleluia Children’s Choir, told the CBC that she planned to invite the choir’s members to sing for the Salvation Army at Walmart on December 16th.

However, Jones said that Walmart was worried about the prospect of having twenty children perform on a high-traffic shopping day. A Walmart spokesperson said that the company would be happy to have a group of ten or less come to sing, but that having twenty would pose a safety risk.

When the choir tried to move across the street to the Totem Mall, the mall’s management said that the group’s $2 million liability insurance wasn’t high enough, as the mall requires at least $5 million in liability coverage.

Story courtesy CBC News: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/salvation-army-choir-fort-st-john-1.4452209