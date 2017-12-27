Chetwynd Fire Department reminding residents to inspect chimney’s

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd Fire Department is reminding area residents to inspect their chimney’s after a fire on Boxing Day.

The Chetwynd Fire Department responded to a chimney fire on Boxing Day at about 4 pm in a trailer in the Wabi Trailer Court. The fire was contained to the wood stove but had the potential to cause damage to the chimney and the trailer if it had not been extinguished promptly.

All residents are reminded to check their chimneys for creosote buildup and to have their chimneys cleaned promptly and thoroughly especially during these times when wood stoves are used daily.

Creosote is highly combustible and burns at incredibly high temperatures. Residents are cautioned to not leave unattended burning wood in fireboxes of stoves and to use cured dried wood.

If you do have a chimney fire make sure to call 911 for immediate assistance.