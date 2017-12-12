Bowie in Portland waiting to make regular season debut with Winterhawks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers’ forward Connor Bowie is currently awaiting his chance to make his regular season debut with the Portland Winterhawks.

Bowie, who was drafted by the Winterhawks in the seventh round (#133 overall) in the 2016 Bantam Draft, received the call early last week and said he knows he can add a lot to the team.

“I think I can be a depth player, maybe a second or third line guy that can add some offence,” said Bowie. They have a lot of NHL draft picks on that team. I know I can find out what style of game they play quickly and add it to my game.”

The sixteen-year-old currently leads the Trackers with 15 goals and 10 assists in 15 games played, good enough for fourth in league scoring. Bowie also played five pre-season games with the Winterhawks this year, scoring a goal and three assists with a plus/minus of 1.

Bowie added that a lot of people have helped him along the way, but gave a lot of credit to the Trackers’ bench boss.

“A lot of people have helped me get to where I am now, added Bowie. “I’ve had lots of great coaches especially our coach this year in Gerard Dicaire. He has pushed me to get the opportunities I am getting from Junior A teams to the Winterhawks.”

The centreman will be with the WHL club until December 23rd, giving him the chance to play in any of the following games before the Christmas break:

Dec. 12th @ Spokane Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. PST

Dec. 16th vs. Spokane Chiefs at 6:00 p.m. PST

Dec. 17th @ Everett Silvertips at 4:05 p.m. PST