 Bowie nets hat-trick, Trackers defeat Barons Friday evening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers were victorious over the Fort McMurray Barons on Friday night at the North Peace Arena.

The visitors opened the scoring two and half minutes into the first period, but that lead was short-lived as Connor Bowie fired a wicked wrister bar down from the slot to even the score at ones, three minutes later. The teams skated into the intermission tied at 1-1 after back and forth play.

A minute and fifty seconds into the middle frame Logan Kimmie and Curtis Hammond set up Aiden Craig-Steele who failed on his wraparound attempt, gather the rebound and backhanded shot over the Baron’s netminders shoulder. Less than a minute later Curtis Hammond made it 3-1 after a pretty passing between Craig-Steele, Connor Kindrat and Hammond. Bowie deposited his second of the game two minutes and fifty-four seconds later, assisted by Hammond and Kindrat. The score after two periods was 4-1 for the Trackers.

The Barons got one back with 12:41 remaining in the final period, however, Bowie found twine for his third of the night fifty-one seconds later for the 5-2 marker, assisted by Jayden Viens and Devon Minard. At the final buzzer the Trackers five – Barons two.

Connor Bowie led the way with a hat-trick, while Curtis Hammond and Aiden Craig-Steele chipped in with three and two-point nights respectively.

“It was a great step in the right direction tonight,” said assistant coach Gavin Brandl. “We got a couple of guys back from various injury who have been out for some time and that was key. To this point we haven’t iced a full roster, hopefully, we will at some point.”

Next up for the Trackers is a date with the Sturgeon Sting on Saturday at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 1:45 p.m.