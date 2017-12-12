Book your seats for a Christmas Light Tour

December 12, 2017 Adam Reaburn News Comments Off on Book your seats for a Christmas Light Tour
Book your seat now at www.energetictickets.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Burger King and Moose FM present a Community Christmas Light Tour December 18 and 19, 2017.

Book your seating starting at 10 a.m. December 12 online only at www.energetictickets.ca, on the Huskies/Flyers bus, to tour around the community and look at all the decorated homes.

The tour will leave at 7 p.m. each night from Burger King and the Gateway Plaza.  When you book your seat, the ticket includes dinner at Burger King and some treats from Sticky’s Candy.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth (three to 12) and children under three are free, but must sit on a parents lap due to available space on the bus.  A family four-pack (two adult tickets and two youth tickets) of tickets will be available for only $45.

Use your ticket that will be emailed to you this week and redeem it for dinner.

You’ll get to choose from the following options:

  • A Whopper Combo
  • Original Chicken Combo
  • Or a Kids Meal

Seating is limited to the first 50 people a night who book their tickets.

A special thank you goes out to The Fort St. John Huskies and Fort St. John Senior Flyers for lending us the bus.

