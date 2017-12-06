Black Diamond Group opens new work lodge in Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. — The Black Diamond Group has announced that its Little Prairie Lodge in Chetwynd has officially opened.

The lodge, which has a capacity of 252, provides temporary workforce accommodation to serve diverse industry demand in the Chetwynd area. Black Diamond completed installation and began welcoming industry customers to Little Prairie Lodge in November. The lodge features executive rooms with private washrooms, catered meals, a recreation area, Wi-Fi, and onsite security to ensure guests enjoy safe, healthy and secure accommodations.

“Black Diamond is pleased to be working with the District of Chetwynd and appreciates the support from the community which enabled us to advance this project,” said Trevor Haynes, President and CEO, Black Diamond Group. “Little Prairie Lodge helps meet the demand for industry working on projects in the area and engages local First Nations in participating in the build-out and operations of this lodge.”

Little Prairie Lodge is being operated by Black Diamond Cygnus, a partnership between Black Diamond Group and the West Moberly First Nations. With the opening of Little Prairie Lodge, the company said that its overall capacity for operated and rental camps in the Montney and Duvernay basins now exceeds 2,500 rooms.