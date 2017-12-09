Big Bam Ski Hill holding volunteer orientations this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Big Bam Ski Hill is hosting volunteer orientations Saturday and Sunday as they hope to open next weekend.

A minimum of five volunteers is needed to operate the Ski Hill. “We can use anybody that comes down the hill,” said Ski Hill President Jody Mather. “Everything that’s needed we can train for the position from ticket agent to ski patrol and tow attendant.”

Volunteer orientations will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Anyone who can volunteer is welcome to attend.

The full list of positions are:

canteen

ski patrol

lift attendants

ticket agents

instructors

snow shovelers

terrain park attendants

For more information on hours of operation or if you would like to volunteer visit: www.bigbam.ca or via email: bigbamskiresort@hotmail.com