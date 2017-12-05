Big Bam Ski Hill aiming to open next weekend, seeking volunteers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Big Bam Ski Hill is preparing to open next weekend but is looking for volunteers for the season.

A minimum of five volunteers is needed to operate the Ski Hill. “We can use anybody that comes down the hill,” said Ski Hill President Jody Mather. “Everything that’s needed we can train for the position from ticket agent to ski patrol and tow attendant.”

The full list of positions are:

-canteen

-ski patrol

-lift attendants

-ticket agents

-instructors

-snow shovelers

-terrain park attendants

For more information on hours of operation or if you would like to volunteer visit: www.bigbam.ca or via email: bigbamskiresort@hotmail.com.