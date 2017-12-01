BCGEU and City of Fort St. John sign new collective agreement

Fort St. John, B.C. – Bargaining committees for the City of Fort St. John and the BCGEU announce they have reached an agreement.

The current collective agreement between the BCGEU and the City was set to expire on December 31st. The two parties’ negotiation committees met during the week of October 16th for five days. City employees have agreed to a wage increase of two percent each year for the next two years, with the first set to occur on January 1st, 2018. The parties also agreed to a wage reopener for negotiating the rate that will be in effect on January 1, 2020.

The City’s Director of Human Resources Rashid Hasan said that both parties reached an agreement without a mediator or arbitration. This is in stark contrast to two years ago when employees represented by the BCGEU went on strike outside City Hall. A tentative deal was reached five days after the strike began, and was ratified on July 31st, 2015.

In a joint press release, the BCGEU’s Staff Representative Angie Panoulias said, “The BCGEU members work hard to provide services to the people of Fort St. John. We are glad to have found common ground with the employer on the working conditions for the next three years.”

“Council is very pleased that an agreement was reached amicably,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman. “We have the hardest working employees in the Province and we know we are lucky to have them. The Energetic City begins with City staff.”