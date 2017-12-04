BC OGC investigating fire at Todd Energy well site northwest of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials with the BC Oil & Gas Commission are investigating a fire at a well site owned by Todd Energy over the weekend.

OGC spokesman Phil Rygg said that the Commission was notified about the fire, which occurred roughly 95 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John at around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Rygg said that the incident was confined to the well site, which was evacuated while the company activated its emergency response plan. He added that all workers are reported to be safe.

According to Rygg, the OGC’s Emergency Operations Centre has been activated and will continue to monitor Todd Energy’s response to the incident. He added that one of the Commission’s inspector has been dispatched to the incident site to gather information and ensure all appropriate actions are being taken in accordance with safety regulations.