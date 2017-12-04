BC Liberal leadership candidate Mike de Jong visiting Peace Region this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Former B.C. Finance Minister Mike de Jong, who is one of six candidates in the running to become the next leader of the BC Liberal Party, will be visiting the Peace Region this week.

De Jong is the fourth candidate to visit Fort St. John and Dawson Creek since the leadership race to replace former Premier Christy Clark as the part’s leader kicked off in September. He’ll be hosting a Meet and Greet on Wednesday, December 6th from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Beard’s Brewing in Fort St. John. On Thursday, he’ll head down to Dawson Creek for an event at Baked Cafe from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Would-be attendees of either event can find more details on the BC Liberal Party website.

De Jong is one of six candidates vying to become the next leader of B.C.’s Official Opposition party. Former Surrey mayor and Conservative MP Dianne Watts, Vancouver – Langara MLA Michael Lee, former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan, and former Transportation Minister Todd Stone, and former Advanced Education Minister Andrew Wilkinson are the other candidates in the leadership race.