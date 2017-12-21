BC Hydro selects preferred proponent for Site C’s generating station and spillways contract 

VANCOUVER, B.C. – BC Hydro has selected the Aecon-Flatiron-Dragados-EBC Partnership as its preferred proponent for the generating station and spillways civil works contract on the Site C dam.

The contract for the generating station and spillways civil works is the second largest that will be awarded for Site C and includes work associated with the dam’s powerhouse, penstocks, spillways and turbine intakes. Hydro said the partnership’s proposal is within the dam’s total revised estimated cost of $10.7 billion. The Crown Corporation will work with the partnership to come to terms on a final contract for the GSS civil works. Should that be reached, BC Hydro’s Board of Directors will make the decision to award the contract.

Hydro said that at the peak of the generating station and spillway construction in 2021, there will be approximately 1,600 people working on that part of the project. The partnership has also signed a Project Labour Agreement for the GSS civil works with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 115, the Construction and Specialized Workers Union Local 1611 and the Construction Maintenance and Allied Workers.

The contract is expected to be awarded early next year, with the contractor anticipated to mobilize on site in the spring of 2018.