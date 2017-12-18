B.C. government outlaws all grizzly bear hunting

VICTORIA, B.C. — Forestry Minister Doug Donaldson and Environment Minister George Heyman announced today that the provincial government is bringing an end to the hunting of grizzly bears throughout B.C.

In August, the government announced that it would end the trophy hunting of grizzly bears and stop all hunting of grizzly bears in the Great Bear Rainforest, effective November 30th. At the time, the government also announced it would launch a consultation process on regulations to support a sustenance hunt while ending the trophy hunt.

Through the consultation process with First Nations, stakeholder groups and the public, the government said that 78 percent of respondents recommended the hunt be stopped entirely.

“Through consultations this past fall, we have listened to what British Columbians have to say on this issue and it is abundantly clear that the grizzly hunt is not in line with their values,” Donaldson said. “Our government continues to support hunting in this province and recognizes our hunting heritage is of great importance to many British Columbians.”

The spring grizzly bear hunt was scheduled to open on April 1, 2018, but the ban on hunting for resident and non-resident hunters takes effect immediately. First Nations will still be able to harvest grizzly bears for food, social, ceremonial purposes, pursuant to their treaty rights.

“Our government is committed to improving wildlife management in B.C., and today’s announcement, along with a focused grizzly bear management plan, are the first steps in protecting one of our most iconic species,” Heyman said. “We also want to promote the healthy grizzly bear viewing economy in B.C. and give everyone the tremendous opportunity to see these incredible animals in their natural habitat.”