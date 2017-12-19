ATCO donates Christmas groceries to Salvation Army

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Employees of ATCO Logistics, who run the Two Rivers Lodge at the Site C dam project, joined staff from the Salvation Army today after the company donated roughly $2,500 worth of groceries for the organization’s upcoming Christmas dinner.

The lodge’s Facilities Manager Brian Hussain said that ATCO decided to donate the Christmas dinner to the Salvation Army because and despite the uncertainty that his organization had faced this year over the fate of the dam. “Everyone was having a hard time this year, especially with the news and the uncertainty with the project, and we just decided we wanted to brighten the holidays for everyone in the uncertain times,” said Hussain. “This was the best way we could think to do it. Help people that are down on their luck as well.”

Hussain said that the $2,500 worth of food includes ham, turkey, and all of the fixings of a Christmas dinner that the Salvation Army’s clients will get to enjoy this December 25th.