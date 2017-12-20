AltaGas says North Pine Facility is up and running 

CALGARY, A.B. — AltaGas says that commercial operations at its North Pine Facility commenced on December 1st after the $120 million project was completed ahead of schedule and approximately $15 million under budget.

The 10,000 barrels per day North Pine Facility is contracted through long-term supply agreements with Painted Pony Energy for a portion of its capacity, with the remaining capacity expected to be filled with natural gas liquids from other area producers. The Facility also has access to the CN Rail network.

“The completion of our North Pine Facility is another major milestone in our northeast B.C. strategy. It will soon be followed by our Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal, paving the way to new market alternatives for Western Canadian gas producers,” said David Harris, President and CEO of AltaGas. “Once the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal is complete, we will be able to offer producers a broad suite of midstream services and new market diversification, including premium net backs through the strong propane demand and pricing in Asian markets.”

Meanwhile, AltaGas said that construction of the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal continues and crews are currently finishing the concrete outer wall for the propane tank with the eighth and final concrete pour having been completed in mid-December. The company said in a release that fabrication for the inner steel tank roof is nearing completion, and installation of the inner steel tank will begin in early 2018. The balance of plant fabrication and civil work is on track and the first modules are scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2018.