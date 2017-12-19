Alberta releases draft plan to help endangered woodland caribou herds

December 19, 2017 Canadian Press Canadian Press, Energy News Comments Off on Alberta releases draft plan to help endangered woodland caribou herds

EDMONTON — Alberta has released a draft plan in an attempt to help recover endangered woodland caribou.

The draft plan is in response to a federal deadline under the Species at Risk Act that passed in October.

Alberta says it’s trying to find a balance between achieving self-sustaining caribou populations, meeting the federal requirements and addressing economic and environmental issues.

The province will spend more than $85 million in the next five years to restore caribou habitat, build rearing facilities and come up with other measures.

That total includes $9.2 million already spent on recovery efforts.

Restoration work has already started in the Little Smoky and A La Peche caribou ranges, where seismic lines are being deactivitated and trees are being planted.

The Canadian Press

Comments

Have something you'd like to add? Read our comment policy by clicking here.