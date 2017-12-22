Alberta Junior B Provincial schedule released Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alberta Junior B Provincial schedule was released Thursday afternoon.

The host Fort St. John Huskies will be in Pool B with the winners from Capital 1, Northeast and Heritage 2 leagues. Pool A will consist of the winners from Capital 2, Northwest, Heritage 1 and Calgary leagues.

The event takes place on March 29th to April 1st at the North Peace Arena and the Pomeroy Sports Centre with opening ceremonies getting underway at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday followed by the opener between the Huskies and the Heritage 2 winner at 8:00 p.m.

The Huskies are coming off two losses in Peace River over the weekend for their first two-game losing streak of the season. With a record of 17-5 they sit in third place in the NWJHL standings, one point behind the North Peace Navigators and Dawson Creek Junior Canucks for first but have games in hand on both teams.

The Huskies next game is on January 5th when they welcome the Grande Prairie JDA County Kings to the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.

The full schedule can be found below: