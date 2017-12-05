Alaska Highway reopened north of Wonowon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Alaska Highway has been reopened north of Wonowon after it was closed for over 18 hours.

The road was closed after a tanker truck jackknifed and rolled over on Monday at around 6:30 p.m. near Mile 132, according to Fort St. John RCMP Sgt. Dave Tyreman. Sgt. Tyreman said that the tanker truck’s driver was uninjured, but that the tank that was full of condensate began leaking on to the highway, causing the road to be closed in both directions while a cleanup crew could mop up the spill.

As of 2:00 p.m., DriveBC.ca said that the road is open to single lane-alternating traffic.