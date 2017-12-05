Alaska Highway closed between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek

UPDATE – As of 8:50 p.m. – Officials say the highway will be closed until sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

According to Drivebc.ca, the highway is closed at the 230 road at the top of the South Taylor Hill due to a vehicle collision. As of 8:25 p.m., officials are assessing the Highway and have not said how long it will be closed.

Early reports suggest the collision happened at around 7 p.m. and the road has been closed since that time.

