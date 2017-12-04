Alaska Highway blocked near Mile 130

UPDATE as of 8 p.m. – Drivebc.ca, has confirmed the Alaska Highway is closed between Pink Mountain and Sikanni Chief.

The map below shows the approximate location of the collision. Drivebc.ca says the next update about the highway closure will come at 11 p.m. mountain time.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – According to eyewitnesses, the Alaska Highway is blocked in both directions due to a flipped tank truck.

The highway is blocked near Mile 130 in both directions and an eyewitness says fuel could be leaking from the tank truck.

If you’re in the area of the collision, let us know what you see by emailing news@moosefm.ca or posting to our Facebook page.

There is no official information from authorities at this time, but we will update this story as more information becomes available.